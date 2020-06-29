It’s time for our Age This Buck entry for the month of June! This latest entry comes from Texas.
The Texas buck’s photo was captured in mid-October of 2019. The camera angle presents a little challenge at getting the best look at the buck’s body, but it also presents a realistic glimpse of what we’re often given in the hunting scenario.
So check out the buck below and give us your best shot on age in the comment section below.
Age This Buck
Congrats to our Winner from Last Month!
Last month’s Age This Buck entry was from a Tennessee buck captured in the month of September.
Here’s another look at the buck…
A big congrats to our winner, Daniel Bolick on guessing the buck to be 4.5 years of age in the photo.
Don’t forget to comment below with your best guess for the age of the Texas buck featured above for a chance to win some great Bowhunting.com swag.