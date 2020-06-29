  1. Bowhunting Blog

Age This Buck

By Brodie Swisher
June 29, 2020

It’s time for our Age This Buck entry for the month of June! This latest entry comes from Texas. 

The Texas buck’s photo was captured in mid-October of 2019. The camera angle presents a little challenge at getting the best look at the buck’s body, but it also presents a realistic glimpse of what we’re often given in the hunting scenario. 

So check out the buck below and give us your best shot on age in the comment section below.

How old is this Texas buck?

Congrats to our Winner from Last Month!

Last month’s Age This Buck entry was from a Tennessee buck captured in the month of September.

Here’s another look at the buck…

How old is he?

A big congrats to our winner, Daniel Bolick on guessing the buck to be 4.5 years of age in the photo. 

Don’t forget to comment below with your best guess for the age of the Texas buck featured above for a chance to win some great Bowhunting.com swag. 

Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
