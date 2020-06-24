Pope & Young World Record Course Allows You to Shoot the Super Slam

Want to shoot the Super Slam in a single season? Now you can when you attend a Mountain Archery Fest event featuring the Pope & Young Course with Kirsch targets.
The Pope and Young Club and Mountain Archery Festival’s P&Y World Record Course recently created quite the buzz at the Mountain Archery Fest (MAF) shoot at Lookout Mountain in Idaho and Montana. This is a unique course that you will find only at Mountain Archery Fest events.
The Vision
Mountain Archery Fest features the one and only Pope and Young World Record course. Owner Brandon Waddell had a vision for archers to shoot at 3-D Targets representing the 29 North American Big game World Records kept by the Pope and Young Club.
Each station recreates the shot yardage and angle. An educational 18″ x 24″ sign at each station educates shooters about the species, World Record holder, and a short story of the hunt. Targets and antlers were created by Kirsch Targets to represent the proportionate World Record size of the species.
This is a fantastic educational course with the beginner and intermediate shooters in mind.
“We’re really excited to be partnering on this event,” says Phillip Kirsch of Kirsch Hunting. “There’s nothing else like it that re-creates the world record hunting scenario.”
The Buzz on How it Works
“We had a great shoot at Lookout Pass Ski Resort in Idaho/Montana. One of the few resorts in the country that you can shoot from one state to the next,” said Mountain Archery Fest Owner, Brandon Waddell. “The absolute highlight of our event was the “ONE AND ONLY,” Pope and Young North American 29 World Record Course. This is an educational course where shooters attempt to duplicate the angle and distance of the shots taken to harvest each of the twenty-nine Pope and Young North American World Records. All antlers and horns were replicated to match actual animals.”
“My friends and I had the pleasure of attending the Mountain Archery Fest at Lookout Pass this past weekend,” said Dave Zocchi. “While we enjoyed all the courses, I particularly liked the Pope and Young World Record course. It was an amazing layout, challenging for sure, with each of the 29 P&Y World Record animals represented. Their horns or antlers were reproduced to replicate those of the current World Record for each species. It was an incredible experience to see the size and learn about these amazing big game animals.”
Don’t miss your chance to shoot the P&Y World Record Course at Eagle Point in Beaver, Utah June 26-28 or at Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado July 17-19.
For more information visit www.mountainarcheryfest.com.
You can also check out www.kirschhunting.com for a look at some of the targets you’ll find on the course.