Pope & Young World Record Course Allows You to Shoot the Super Slam

Each station recreates the shot yardage and angle. An educational 18″ x 24″ sign at each station educates shooters about the species, World Record holder, and a short story of the hunt. Targets and antlers were created by Kirsch Targets to represent the proportionate World Record size of the species.

This is a fantastic educational course with the beginner and intermediate shooters in mind.

“We’re really excited to be partnering on this event,” says Phillip Kirsch of Kirsch Hunting. “There’s nothing else like it that re-creates the world record hunting scenario.”