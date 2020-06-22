6 Reasons Bowfishing is Better Than Bass Fishing

If a bowfisherman catches and removes invasive fish from the waters, he’s pretty much a hero. He’s done his good deed for society.

However, if a bass fisherman doesn’t follow good catch and release practices, he’ll get scorned. It’s just the way it is.

Bowfishing targets carp and other rough fish that can be harmful to the local lakes and rivers. In fact, Asian carp numbers have grown to staggering levels causing some agencies to place per-pound bounties for their removal from the waterways. Ample targets equal big-time fun for bowfishing enthusiasts.

Better yet, bowfishermen can throw a cooler in the boat and bring home choice fish for the dinner table at the end of the night. A practice that would get most any bass fisherman shunned for life.