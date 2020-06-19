Hunters Need to Celebrate Their Own History

A good friend believes hunters shouldn’t politick for new hunting seasons when new or restored populations of elk, wolves, grizzly bears or sandhill cranes reach self-sustaining numbers.

He even gets nervous about opening new hunts for suburban deer, mourning doves or golf-course geese. He believes such public debates only make hunters look greedy. He thinks hunters already have a bad reputation, and that we only make it worse when pushing for longer hunts and new places to hunt.

“How much more do we need?” he asks rhetorically.