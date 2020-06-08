Father’s Day Gift Guide 2020

Are you still looking for the perfect gift for your dad for Father’s Day? No worries. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at some of our favorite hunting and outdoor gear in our Father’s Day Gift Guide for 2020.
Hunting Property Map on Canvas
If you’re looking for something truly unique this year, you might consider a printed map of his hunting property or the home farm on canvas. It’s the perfect addition for any home, office, or mancave.
Custom maps can be created through HuntStand with a variety of options available. ($99)
Rip Resistant Sportsman Glove
The Sportsman Glove from Venom Steel help make the cleaning and skinning chores a whole lot easier, and less messy, for the hunter and fisherman.
Typical latex gloves rip and fall apart from the moment you put them on. That’s not what you’ll find with these gloves. They’re the perfect option for keeping your hands clean, and stink free, when you’re gutting or skinning deer, fish, or working on the truck. ($9.99)
Pivot Plus Knife Sharpener
Help your dad keep an edge on his favorite knife with the Pivot Plus from Work Sharp. The Work Sharp EDC Pivot Pluse Knife Sharpener is a fast, easy and effective way to sharpen any knife you own. Convex Carbides quickly restore a sharp edge; while the fine grit ceramic rods hone the edge to factory level sharpness.
Pivot Response follows the curve of the blade when sharpening making it easier and more consistent. The Tapered Diamond Rod is ideal for touching up serrations or fine edge tools and even has a groove for sharpening fishhooks. Compact size easily stows in your pack, pocket, tool or tackle box. ($9.95)
Headspin Light
The Headspin light is a slick new lighting option for hunters and outdoorsmen with mulitiple lighting options, no matter what the need. The system is built off a SPINDOCK technology, the connection mechanism between the light and it’s mounts, which changes the game when it comes to useability and functionality of a typical light.
Instead of many lights for many situations, the Headspin was created to be a system through which one light has unlimited uses. It can be used as a headlamp with a powerful 400 lumen light, as well as mounted to your bike’s handlebars, ATV/UTV rail, handheld flashlight, or as a magnetic light on any metal surface. ($79-$199).
Bear & Son Knife
The Bear Edge 61122 a tough framelock knife that features ball bearing washers, premium handle materials, and a dependable steel blade.
It’s a compact 4 1/2” folder with features typically found on more expensive knives. It boasts a smooth and easy flipper deployment for quick handling.
This new EDC also includes a reversible pocket clip that works for either a deep pocket carry or easy carry in a boot. ($51.99)
Moose Utilities 15-Gallon Sprayer
Whether he’s spraying food plots or just cleaning up around the farm, your father will love the 15-gallon sprayer from Moose Utilities.
It’s the perfect attachment for most any ATV or UTV, allowing users to quickly and easily maintain their property.
The unit features a 15-gallon corrosion-resistant poly tank with full drain-out capability. It also includes an 18″ hand wand and 15′ hose for maximum reach. It’s the perfect compact sprayer to keep weeds on your property and food plots under control. ($141.95)
Lancaster Archery Gift Card
A gift card from Lancaster Archery Supply is the perfect gift when you’re looking for seemingly endless options. Lancaster Archery has just about anything you can imagine for the archer or bowhunter.
Bows, arrows, hunting gear, and every accessory imaginable – Lancaster Archery has it. If you’re giving a gift card this year, make sure it’s a gift card from Lancaster Archery!
Yeti Roadie 24
Yeti put a new spin on one of their most popular coolers, the Roadie. The all-new Roadie 24 Hard Cooler is 10% lighter, holds 20% more, and performs 30% better thermally than its predecessor.
Its slim design means it’ll slide behind the front seat of the car, giving you quick access to ice cold drinks no matter how long the journey. And when you get to where you’re going, the cooler doubles nicely as a stool while you’re sitting at the pond with a pole in hand, or hanging out around the fire at hunting camp. ($199)
HuntStand Pro Membership
HuntStand combines advanced mapping tools with powerful map layers to allow users to create maps for the properties they hunt, or plan to hunt in the seasons to come.
It’s a feature-packed app that’ll benefit any hunter throughout the year. It creates the opportunity to scout and hunt more efficiently, and safer, than ever before. ($24.99)
Stryker Stove
If his hunts involve camping this season, your dad will certainly appreciate the super-compact Stryker Multi-Fuel stove from Camp Chef. It’ll allow him to pack light, yet have all he needs in a one pot and burner system.
With Heat Ring technology, the stove allows you to heat half a liter of water in only two minutes while conserving 30% more fuel than other compact cooking systems. ($130)
Custom Sling
The Bone Collector custom leather gun/crossbow slings are sure to please any dad. It’s the perfect sling for any crossbow or gun hunter, with a custom design that he’ll cherish for a lifetime.
It’s made from the highest quality leather and crafted 100% in the Southern United States. No two slings are identical, and each are individually made by hand. ($84)
Turkey Hooker Mount
Turkey season just wrapped up and if your dad bagged a bird , the Skull Hooker Turkey Hooker might be the perfect gift for Father’s Day this year. It turns an ordinary turkey fan on the wall into a beautiful work of art.
It installs quick and easy and is priced well within range of most every turkey hunter. ($39.99)
Deer Target Darts
The dart target series from Revolution Innovations is the perfect gift for any man’s office or mancave. It looks good and provided hours of fun with friends, or on your own. It’s the perfect dart board for any hunter. Target options include: deer, turkey, hog, bear, elk and moose. ($99).
Bowhunting.com Swag
Don’t forget to stop in at the Bowhunting.com shop for all the latest Bowhunting.com and Bowhunt or Die gear and swag.
There you’ll find lots of new caps, shirts, decals and more that he’s sure to love.
Conclusion
Happy Father’s Day from the Bowhunting.com crew!
We wish you the best as you lead your family through another year and into another hunting season.