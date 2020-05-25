5 Reasons Your Videos Suck

The third reason your videos suck is because you aren’t getting any talking (dialogue) in your videos as you tell the story. Dialogue is what helps push the story along and gives valuable information to the viewer. The easiest way to get better at this is to talk to the camera as much as you can. If you are filming someone else, prompt them to talk every chance you get.

This is going to do so many different things to help you when you get to editing. Its going to give you options on how you want to tell the story. It is going to help you speed up or slow down the story. Its going to inform the editor of what is happening if he or she wasn’t there on the shoot.

It is also going to give information to the viewer, which is the goal. When getting dialogue, it doesn’t always have to be talking to the camera and answering a question. It can be funny snippets, it can be sound bytes, and it can be monologues. It can honestly be whatever it needs to be to help tell the story.