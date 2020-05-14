Pa Teen Dodges Jail Time In Deer Abuse Case

To make matters even more interesting, one of the teens involved in the incident was the stepson of the local police chief.

Brookville Police Chief, Vince Markle, had identified one of the teens in the video as his stepson, Smith, and said he was sickened by the incident.

Despite what many were calling for, Smith appears to be getting off fairly light in his sentencing. Rather than jail time, Smith was sentenced to two years of probation, 200 hours of community service and must be available to the game commission to speak at hunting safety courses, schools and youth groups.

He will also be fined a total of $2,150 and his hunting license will be revoked for 15 years.