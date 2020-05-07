Wagner Implements: Compact Tractor Equipment for Food Plots

Wagner Implements is a manufacturer of American made small implements for doing big work on your hunting properties and food plots.

The company is based out of Jefferson, Wisconsin, but they ship their implements to hunters and land managers all over the country.

“All of our Implements have been designed and engineered with hunters in mind,” says Marcus Wagner of Wagner Implements. “We strive for the best out of what we manufacture. Our customers are number one on our list and we are always looking for better ways to serve the outdoor industry.”

The following is a closer look at just a few of the products you’ll find from the crew at Wagner Implements when it comes to compact tractor implements for your food plots.