Wagner Implements: Compact Tractor Equipment for Food Plots

Wagner Implements is a manufacturer of American made small implements for doing big work on your hunting properties and food plots.
The company is based out of Jefferson, Wisconsin, but they ship their implements to hunters and land managers all over the country.
“All of our Implements have been designed and engineered with hunters in mind,” says Marcus Wagner of Wagner Implements. “We strive for the best out of what we manufacture. Our customers are number one on our list and we are always looking for better ways to serve the outdoor industry.”
The following is a closer look at just a few of the products you’ll find from the crew at Wagner Implements when it comes to compact tractor implements for your food plots.
Cultivators
Wagner’s Cultivators are the perfect way to prep soil for planting. They are built tough and can easily handle the abuse you dish out in the field. And this cultivator is no lightweight. It’s beefy design was carefully thought out for better results in the field.
Wagner says the company is always looking for ways to improve on their quality line of products. And after much testing and research, the company decided to integrate a spring assist system on their baskets to achieve the optimal seed bed.
“Our basket setup is fully adjustable, says Wagner. “Spring tension is set with the turn of a bolt. The issue with a fixed basket is inconsistent seed bed preparation, from depth to firmness.We changed our baskets from a round bar to flat bar for more pressure on soil contact. This helps to break up clods and firm the bed.”
Prices for the Wagner Cultivators start at $1650
Sprayers
Wagner offers the best of the best in compact tractor sprayers with their latest 30′ offering.
It’s a 3-section electronic boom with plenty of reach, but also fold up to 20′ for spraying in tighter spots and smaller food plots. Booms feature spring-assist break away and 20″ nozzle spacing.
They’re designed with a rugged and dependable build with powder coating for years of use.
Sprayer tank options are varied to meet your needs, but you’ll find the standard to be the 70-gallon tank for ample coverage.
Wagner sprayers are all PTO driven and feature a 12 volt solenoid valve used for easy On/Off. Standard sprayer pricing is $2850.
Planters
Wagner 2-row planters are the perfect compact tractor planting option for tight terrain and tucked away food plots on the properties you hunt.
Their 2-row planters are all 3-point mount and feature a 3/8 thick tool bar. The company welds end caps on to give the planter a slick finish.
Mounting arms are dropped several inches lower than the competitors to deliver greater lift height.
The planter can easily handle corn, soybeans, sunflowers, pumpkins, milo and more.
It has 30″ row spacing and an adjustable transmission.
The 2-row planter is priced at $2,000
Add-on options include:
No-Till Option (add $500)
Fertilizer Option – (add $600)
In addition to the 2-row planters, Wagner also offers 3 and 4 row planters as well, with 15″, 20″ and 30″ row spacing available.
Wagner for Your Wildlife
If you’re looking for better compact tractor implements for your wildlife management and food plot needs, you really need to give Wagner a look.
Be sure to keep up with all the latest from Wagner Implements on their Facebook page, or visit them online at www.wagnerimplements.com.