How to Play the Wind for Turkeys

Unlike with whitetails, getting winded when hunting turkeys shouldn’t be of concern to you – Getting busted by their periscope-like, seemingly X-Ray vision should, however. But what I have learned over the years chasing longbeards is that usually, the wind plays a factor in how they travel.

In the spring a gobbler’s main focus is to breed with the hens. In order to locate prospective mates, gobblers gobble and expect receptive hens to march to them, pinpointing their position by honing in on their gobbles. Likewise, receptive hens actively seek willing gobblers by yelping. Once a gobbler hears the hen’s yelps, he in turn will gobble so that she can find him.

Now consider what this means to you – the hunter. When a gobbler is seeking out receptive hens for breeding, he listens for their yelps, clucks and purrs which indicate she is seeking company. Gobblers can maximize their effectiveness and effectively cover more territory by traveling with the wind in their face when on the move looking for lovesick hens. It allows them to hear the hens from greater distances, therefore reducing the amount of tracks they have to make to check the same area.