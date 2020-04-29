Diy Tripod Blind For Run N Gun Bowhunting & Self Filming

BHOD prostaffer, Tommy Alford, recently set out on a quest to return to his roots of run-n-gun style turkey hunting. He was tired of being stuck in a ground blind when the action was elsewhere. He wanted to move with the action and stay with the birds throughout the day.

That’s what led him to build a DIY tripod blind for run-n-gun bowhunting this spring. It’s a quick and simple process that allowed him to go undetected and get to full draw with gobblers less than 10 yards away. Here’s a look at how he did it.