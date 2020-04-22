Bow-Buying Mistakes to Avoid

Whether you upgrade annually or are finally laying down your time-worn relic, shopping for a new bow is exciting business. It usually begins with some dreaming and scheming on bow-manufacturer websites. You compare brands, models and customization options. Finally, you narrow down your hitlist to just a few models.

Now, it’s time to visit your local bow shop to test them out. The final call might be perplexing, but you eventually settle on your favorite and fork over a wad of $100 bills. You’re on cloud nine, and you can’t wait to hit the woods and bloody an arrow with your new rig.