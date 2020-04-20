Bowhunters Embrace Self-Confinement

Until COVID-19 triggered advisories to claim 6 feet of personal space whenever leaving home, I just assumed closer versions of “social-distancing” were second-nature or common courtesy for everyone.

I didn’t view “self-quarantine” as a defining expectation of bowhunters; a trait unique to us. Doesn’t everyone curse intruders, horde their hotspots, sit alone through November gales, and scorn those who drop in uninvited when trying to sneak out for a quick hunt?

I assumed everyone saw wisdom in John Gierach’s great line about fishing: “There are only two types of anglers: those in your party and the a**holes.” That’s true of hunters, too. But bowhunters know their own group can wear thin, too. Many of us prefer to go alone.