Do You Care About a Turkey’s Age Before You Pull the Trigger?

The bottom line is, the beauty of turkey hunting is that most hunters don’t give a rip about how old a turkey is before they pull the trigger.

If he’s not a jake, then he’s good to go. And for some hunters, jakes aren’t safe either!

Sure, limb-hanger spurs and foot-long beards are great, but are they worth the wait?

The absence of trophy hunting is what makes turkey hunting so fun. The pressure is off. There’s no expectation to kill a bigger bird than the next guy. You’re not bound by things like age and antler restrictions.

If he’s legal, and he’s standing at your decoy, let it rip!