When it comes to deer hunting, trophy class bucks have become the norm on Outdoor TV. In fact, big, old, mature bucks are dying on pretty much every show you flip on these days. Deer hunters are obsessed with the idea of killing a buck old enough to be deemed a trophy.
But what about turkeys? Do you care about a turkey’s age before you pull the trigger?
Is trophy turkey hunting even a thing?
I’m sure there are a few turkey hunters out there that target a particular bird with trophy potential and stick with it all season.
But those hunters are few and far between.
Trophy hunting and turkey hunting just don’t seem to mix too well.
5 Things You'll Never Hear a Turkey Hunter Say
- He needs another year.
- I’m gonna wait for one with longer spurs.
- His beard is too thin.
- I’ve got trail cam pix of a better one.
- He’s only 2 1/2.
The bottom line is, the beauty of turkey hunting is that most hunters don’t give a rip about how old a turkey is before they pull the trigger.
If he’s not a jake, then he’s good to go. And for some hunters, jakes aren’t safe either!
Sure, limb-hanger spurs and foot-long beards are great, but are they worth the wait?
The absence of trophy hunting is what makes turkey hunting so fun. The pressure is off. There’s no expectation to kill a bigger bird than the next guy. You’re not bound by things like age and antler restrictions.
If he’s legal, and he’s standing at your decoy, let it rip!
Waddell on Trophy Turkey Hunting
Michael Waddell addressed the trophy turkey hunting topic recently on social media.
What are this thoughts on aging turkeys and trophy hunting big toms?
Check out the video below for a look…
Aging Turkeys!?!?
There’s something going on that’s been driving us nuts! #agingturkeys #oldenough #cantstoptheflopPosted by Michael Waddell's Bone Collector on Monday, March 30, 2020
Conclusion
The 2-year-old gobbler makes for the funnest turkey hunt you’ll have all spring. I promise, he’ll taste just as good and look twice as nice as that 5-year-old ghost gobbler still running around on the property you hunt.
What about you? Are you a trophy turkey hunter? What are your requirements of a bird before you pull the trigger?
Comment below and let us know what you think.