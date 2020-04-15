Prime Black 1 Bow Review

As stated above, Prime bows have balance built in. It’s been somewhat of the company’s niche from the beginning.

And the Prime crew doesn’t show any signs of slowing down on that reputation in their 2020 lineup of bows.

With just one finger under the grip, I balanced the Prime Black 1 bow across my index finger for a demo of how balanced it is from top to bottom. It’s obviously built for balance. You’ll recognize that really quick.

It feels great in the hand, draws super smooth and remains dead still at full draw. It’s a very impressive bow, right out of the box.