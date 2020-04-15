Prime Black 1 Bow Review

Prime bows have developed an impressive following from archers and bowhunters across the country over the last decade with their unique design and balance like no other bow on the market. For 2020, the company introduced their all-new Black Series of bows. The series offers 4 bow options – Black 1 (31″), Black 3 (33″), Black 5 (35″) and Black 9 (39″).
In this review we’ll take a closer look at the Prime Black 1 bow and the features that make it a solid option for a new bow buy in 2020.
To get started, check out the video below from our friends at LAS for a look at the basics on the new Prime Black Series of bows…
First Impressions
As stated above, Prime bows have balance built in. It’s been somewhat of the company’s niche from the beginning.
And the Prime crew doesn’t show any signs of slowing down on that reputation in their 2020 lineup of bows.
With just one finger under the grip, I balanced the Prime Black 1 bow across my index finger for a demo of how balanced it is from top to bottom. It’s obviously built for balance. You’ll recognize that really quick.
It feels great in the hand, draws super smooth and remains dead still at full draw. It’s a very impressive bow, right out of the box.
Specs on the Prime Black 1
Axle-to-Axle – 31″
Speed – 332 fps
Draw Length – 25.5″ – 31″
Draw Weight – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Let-Off – 80%
Brace Height – 7″
Weight – 4.3 lbs.
Finish Options – Boulder Grey, Firstlite Cipher, Ghost Green, Grizzly Brown, Morel, Optifade Elevated II, Optifade Subalpine, Realtree Edge, Realtree Excape, Tundra, & Yoti Tan
Price – $999
Roto Cam
Prime continues to find its place among the best of the best in innovation for 2020 with the design of their new Roto Cam 5-track parallel cam system.
The cam system delivers adjustability like nothing we’ve seen before on a parallel cam.
The new cam design allows all of the new Black series of bows to be adjusted across the entire draw length range.
The adjustment is quick and simple. No more waiting for an additional module, or having to run to the shop for swap-outs.
The Roto Cam also features cable stops with adjustability to get dialed in with the feel you want for a solid back wall.
This new series also features the new Easy-Tune Shim System allowing for .030″ cam adjustment, left or right, within the limbs for fast & easy tuning.
A Rugged Riser
The riser on the Black 1 is built solid. You’ll notice it when you first see it and hold it in your hand.
There’s no flashy fluff or crazy cutouts on this one. Just a solid, beefy riser that’s built tough.
It’s built with 82X aluminum to provide a perfect blend of strength and balance, yet still delivering a lightweight package.
Prime says this proprietary blend aluminum is not only stronger, but is also lighter than what their competitors are using.
The Black 1 riser also features the Swerve built in. Created to add stiffness to the riser, the Swerve also syncs the top and bottom half of ther riser. They essentially mirror one another.
Why does it matter?
The intent of the Swerve design is to greatly reduce variation in nock travel, providing greater accuracy shot after shot.
Rounding things out, the riser also features a lower mounting hole for side bars and added stabilization.
The Wide Body Bow
At nearly 3 1/4 inches wide, the limb stance on the Black series bows are as wide as anything we’ve seen yet.
Wider limbs, and wider limb pockets deliver a more balanced feel and create greater stability throughout the draw cycle.
Flexis AR Cable Roller
The Flexis AR Cable Roller is nothing new for Prime. It’s proven itself well in recent years. And that’s why it can still be found on the Black series of bows.
It’s an adjustable flexing roller guard. But it’s not just another roller guard.
It allows for the ultimate in vane clearance, and its technology built in allows it to be an effective tool when it comes to tuning and reducing side load caused by the cables.
Performance & Testing
The test bow used for this review was a 28″, right handed bow with the limb bolts bottomed out at 72 pounds.
I shot four different arrows at a varitety of grain weights to get an idea of how the bow would perform in real-world applications.
Here’s a look at what I found in the way of performance on arrows shot through the chrono:
398-grain Easton Axis – 296 fps
405-grain CX Maxima Red XRZ – 293 fps
468-grain – Easton FMJ – 274 fps
507-grain – Easton FMJ – 263 – fps
Prime Black 1 Bow Review - Conclusion
All Prime bows are eligible for the Shield program upon registration with the manufacturer.
It’s a pretty slick deal that includes free strings and cables for life. That’ll save you a chunk of change in just a few years.
Give the Prime Black 1 a closer look and a test drive at your your local Prime dealer, or visit them online at www.g5prime.com.