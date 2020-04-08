When it comes to hunting, sometimes it’s nice to be in the woods alone to enjoy the peace and solitude. But if tagging a bragging-sized longbeard is your goal, sometimes having a partner can play to your advantage.

Mature gobblers are notorious for hanging up just outside of shooting range, often making a seemingly sure thing quickly fade into a lost opportunity.

This is where having a buddy with you can really pay off. Here’s a look at why two callers are better than one for turkeys.