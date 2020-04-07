I’ve always been proud of how quick hunters are to jump in and help when trouble comes our way across the country. It really doesn’t matter if it’s a tornado, flood, or global pandemic, you can count on hunters being somewhere in the middle of the mess helping out.
It’s happening right now as some of the best of the best in the hunting industry are stepping up to help as the COVID-19 situation sweeps across our country. Here’s a closer look at how the hunting industry is helping in difficult days.
Check out what Fourth Arrow, along with some of their industry partners, are doing right now to help in the video below…
Hat Shields
Regardless of whether you work in the medical field, or run the home for your family, you have no doubt seen the abundance of people wearing masks and face shields out in public in recent weeks.
Needless to say, there is a shortage on these products. That’s why the crew at Fourth Arrow is meeting the need by creating Hat Shields featured in the video above. It’s a way to keep you protected, whether you’re going to the doctor, or picking up groceries at the store.
Hunting Kids Helping Out
Primos Hunting’s CNC shop in Mississippi has produced countless hunting products and designs over the years, but right now they’re adding face shields to the lineup to help medical staff in need.
Shop boss, Anthony Foster, knows the importance of helping out, as well as teaching his kids to serve in a time of crisis.
“I’m so proud of my kids, Addy Grace and Cole,” says Foster. “They have been helping me build face shields for our health care workers. It is so important to teach kids by working on projects together, not just lecturing them about how we should do our part to help when we can.”
“Our world is becoming too dependent on government and it is so important to teach our kids that it is up to them to solve their own problems and how important it is for us to all do what we can to help. God has blessed us all with the ability to help in some way.”
Making Masks at Mystery Ranch
Mystery Ranch, a industry-leading pack company, is proud to share in a community wide effort to build personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel in the Gallatin Valley. MYSTERY RANCH has donated and is utilizing available materials from their US production floor to build protective face masks for the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital in a time of great need.
“It’s been an awesome effort,” said Renee Sippel-Baker, COO and Co-Founder of MYSTERY RANCH. “With the help of other local manufacturers and the Gallatin Quilt Guild, we have come together as a community to provide support to our medical friends who are on the frontlines fighting the virus every day.”
With a full production floor and suitable fabric on-hand, MYSTERY RANCH was able quickly to jump in to create quality protection for local medical staff. MYSTERY RANCH first donated over 300 yards of elastic and other materials to the Gallatin Quilt Guild, who has coordinated the mask building initiative.
Recognizing the ability to do more, MYSTERY RANCH dedicated its employees and its sewing floor to building 500 masks. Utilizing fabric already available, a soft, antimicrobial, breathable, and feedback from the staff at Bozeman Health Deaconess, the team at MYSTERY RANCH has begun work to provide quality protection for friends and neighbors working in the medical field.
Germ Awareness
The crew at Hunter Safety System is spreading the word on how their Elimishield Core Body Foam pulls double duty for hunters and their families to fight germs.
The product kills 99.99% of odor causing bacteria. But what most people don’t realize is that it also kills 99.99% of germs.
Once applied, it lasts much longer than standard hand sanitizer that needs to be reapplied throughout the day.
“It’s not a ‘hunting only’ product,” says Jay Everett, of Hunter Safety System. “Get it out of your backpacks and get to using it!”
Conclusion
What about you? How have you seen hunters, or members of the hunting industry stepping up to meet the needs during these difficult days?
Comment below and let us know what you think.