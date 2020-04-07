How the Hunting Industry is Helping in Difficult Days

Primos Hunting’s CNC shop in Mississippi has produced countless hunting products and designs over the years, but right now they’re adding face shields to the lineup to help medical staff in need.

Shop boss, Anthony Foster, knows the importance of helping out, as well as teaching his kids to serve in a time of crisis.

“I’m so proud of my kids, Addy Grace and Cole,” says Foster. “They have been helping me build face shields for our health care workers. It is so important to teach kids by working on projects together, not just lecturing them about how we should do our part to help when we can.”

“Our world is becoming too dependent on government and it is so important to teach our kids that it is up to them to solve their own problems and how important it is for us to all do what we can to help. God has blessed us all with the ability to help in some way.”