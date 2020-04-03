In-the-Field Tips for a Better Turkey Mount from the Taxidermist

In reality, the care of a turkey that is intended for the taxidermist begins in the seconds leading up to the shot that is to be taken. When bowhunting turkeys, two specific points of aim exist, the body and the head. For West, the latter is the best choice when a trip to the taxidermist is in store.

“I personally prefer shots to the head,” said West. “If I hit, then I hit. If I miss, then I miss. There is little chance of wounding a bird, and headshots aren’t as difficult to fix during the mounting process, as shots to the body,” West continued.

“Most taxidermists don’t use the heads off of that exact turkey, unless of course, a particular turkey’s head has special coloring. In the majority of cases, as long as you don’t shoot below the feather line of the neck, you could take a turkey’s head completely off with a Guillotine Broadhead, and it wouldn’t make any difference at all,” West stated.