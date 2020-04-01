To roost or not to roost? That is the question.

What is your strategy? Do you try to roost a bird before you hunt him, or just go into a known turkey hangout and blindly call?

I know we all have to do some blind calling from time to time, but let’s take a closer look at the question, “Does roosting turkeys work?” and why roosting a bird may be just what you need to help tip the odds in your favor this season.