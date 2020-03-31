  1. Bowhunting Blog

Hunter Catches Turkey With Bare Hands Using Decoy

By Brodie SwisherMarch 31, 20201 Comment
video

Jake turkeys aren’t the brightest birds in th flock. In fact, they can be downright stupid at times, particularly when they fall in love with a hunter’s decoy. 

Such was the case for two Georgia hunters recently when a gang of jakes decided to take advantage of their decoy. 

What do you do with jakes? These guys seem to have the answer.

The hunters also took advantage of the situation by crawling out to the live birds and taking things into their own hands…literally! 

Some hunters shoot them...other hunters catch them.

Catch and release turkeys? Could it be the way of the future if bird numbers get too low?

Watch it all go down in the video below…

How Do You Handle Jakes?

What about you? What would you have done? 

Do you shoot jakes, or just have fun messing with them when they come to your calls and decoys? 

Comment below and let us know. 

Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
