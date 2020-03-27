The spring season is here once again, and with warmer days on the horizon, it’s time to be thinking about staying protected from ticks.

A lot of hunters fail to take the impact of a tick bite seriously, that is, until they are infected with disease by these little blood suckers. And while you’re likely familiar with Lyme Disease, the fact is, there are many other diseases beyond Lyme Disease that can come from ticks. What are they?

Here’s a list of 16 tick-borne diseases you should know.