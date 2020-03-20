2020 Trophy Tom Contest

RULES:
- Be Honest – Don’t cheat by using weights, rocks, or anything else to add weight to the turkey.
- Must Send A Video – Show entire body of the turkey, and send us the video in your preferred way. (Facebook, Instagram, Email [email protected])
- You Must Submit Your Video Before June 1st, 2020.
- Must Show Zeroing Scale Before Hanging Turkey – Please zero the scale with whatever hanging device you’re using for the turkey.
- Must Use HME Digital Scale – Use Promo Code “trophytom” on HME’s website for $25 off of the price of the scale.
- There Will Be One Overall Winner. (Unless it’s a tie)
- Bow Kills ONLY! You must show PROOF in both a bloody arrow, and the entrance/exit hole.
Grand Prize:
There will be one winner selected to receive some BHOD Gear, as well as a variety of gear from HME, and HS Strut.
So get out there and get those Stealth Cams up to find where those Trophy Tom’s are!