  1. Bowhunting Blog

2020 Trophy Tom Contest

By Brad KaufmannMarch 20, 2020

RULES:

  • Be Honest – Don’t cheat by using weights, rocks, or anything else to add weight to the turkey.
  • Must Send A Video Show entire body of the turkey, and send us the video in your preferred way. (Facebook, Instagram, Email [email protected])
  • You Must Submit Your Video Before June 1st, 2020.
  • Must Show Zeroing Scale Before Hanging Turkey – Please zero the scale with whatever hanging device you’re using for the turkey.
  • Must Use HME Digital Scale – Use Promo Code “trophytom” on HME’s website for $25 off of the price of the scale.
  • There Will Be One Overall Winner. (Unless it’s a tie)
  • Bow Kills ONLY! You must show PROOF in both a bloody arrow, and the entrance/exit hole.

Grand Prize:

There will be one winner selected to receive some BHOD Gear, as well as a variety of gear from HME, and HS Strut.

2020 Trophy Tom Contest

So get out there and get those Stealth Cams up to find where those Trophy Tom’s are!

Brad Kaufmann
Brad Kaufmann
Brad is a full time employee with Bowhunting.com. He works behind the scenes with both the Bowhunt or Die Webshow, and many of the videos and articles that Bowhunting.com produces.
Post a Comment
You may also like:
Share your trophy photo