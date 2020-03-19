Hha Tetra 4 Pin Sight Review

The Tetra 4-Pin is offered with either .010 or .019 pins, mounted inside of a 1.8″ scope. The pins alternate between green and red fibers for easier recognition in the field.

All Tetra sights are available in both right and left-hand models and are built to accept an optional lens kit.

The Tetra 4-pin sight carries an MSRP ranging from $319 to $339.