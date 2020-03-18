Top Tips for Bowhunting Turkeys

Try bowhunting turkeys without a blind and you will quickly realize just what a challenge you are in for. Getting your bow drawn on a wary gobbler is a feat indeed, but it can be done.

If you are hunting without the concealment of a blind, the best time to draw your bow is if the bird is in full strut while facing directly away from you. This is about the only way to avoid being spotted.

You might be able to get drawn while the gobbler steps behind a tree, but do so quickly before he steps back in the open, Once drawn, you can execute a killing shot by either shooting the bird directly in the rectum or by waiting until he turns broadside and offers you a shot in the wing butt. While the formerly mentioned backside shot is not recommended on most game, it is lethal on turkeys.