For 2020, Hoyt released a variety of bows in three categories they are calling the Alpha Series, (Compact design for bowhunters), Ultra Series (Longer axle-to-axle at 34″), and the Turbo Series (built for speed). The idea was to break away from a one-size-fits-all bow design and ensure that somewhere among their bow lineup was a bow that fit your exact needs.

In this review, we’re looking specifically at the Hoyt Axius in the Alpha Series. Check it out in our 2020 Hoyt Axius Bow Review below.

To get started, check out the video below for a closer look at what’s new for 2020…