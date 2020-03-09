Strutting or Relaxed: What’s the Best Turkey Shot to Take?

Bowhunting turkeys can be tough. Getting a gobbler in bow range is only half the battle. Once he’s in range, your ability to execute the shot will test your shooting skills like few other animals can.
It’s easy to blow the shot on a turkey, regardless of whether he’s standing at 6 yards or 26 yards.
Countless feathers are cut each year by bowhunters that underestimate the precision shooting that must take place to kill a gobbler with a bow.
These missed opportunities are typically followed by the question, “What’s the best shot to take – a strutting or relaxed turkey?
Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each.
The Strutting Turkey
A strutting turkey can look like a Volkswagen cruising in on your setup, leading you to think, “How can I miss this thing???”
However, a strutting turkey is a very misleading target. He’s pretty much all feathers when he’s all blown up.
You think you’ve got a huge target, but the bottom line is, your target is still the same tiny size, only now it’s hidden amidst all those feathers.
This is where many hunters fail. They shoot at the bird without picking a precise spot.
The result? Cut feathers on the ground and your bird making a quick getaway.
Where should you shoot a strutting turkey?
A full fanned bird actually makes a nice target if he’s facing away. The base of his tail feathers creates somewhat of a bull’s eye appearance. Shoot the center of that bull’s eye (his tailpipe) and he won’t go anywhere.
The “football” (oval-shaped copper/black patch) on his wing butt is another solid anchor when he’s puffed up. Just pay attention to his body posture.
When he’s relaxed, he’s typically standing upright, as opposed to a lower body position when he’s strutting. If he’s facing straight to you, an arrow place between the base of his wattles and the top of his beard is money.
The Relaxed Turkey
The relaxed turkey presents a more accurate image of the layout of the turkey’s body outline. When not strutting, you realize just how small a target you’re truly working with.
I like to shoot a relaxed turkey in the wing butt in the broadside position. It provides maximum opportunity and devastation to the bird.
A relaxed turkey also presents a deadly target when he’s walking away.
No, there’s not much room for left or right error with this shot, but the vertical target opportunity is significant, running completely up and down the bird’s back.
Hit him here and you’ll anchor him to the ground.
Strutting or Relaxed - Conclusion
If at all possible, I personally like to shoot my bird when he comes out of strut. This can happen on his timing, or I’ll call at him to make him change his posture.
I still get overly excited when a bird is strutting in front of my setup. My excitement often leads to cutting feathers instead of punching the goods.
However, only you can decide what shot to take when you have a bird in bow range. If you’re confident in your shot – send it!
