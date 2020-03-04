How to Make Venison Bacon

With deer season finally wrapped up and our freezers hopefully being well-stocked with meat, now is the time to start exploring new recipes and ways in which to prepare the game we’ve taken. And what better way to start than bacon?

Everything is better with bacon. Regardless of whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, most of us need more bacon in our life, right? So when we came across a venison bacon recipe that presents a healthier bacon option, and it’s made with venison, we knew we had one that we needed to give a try.