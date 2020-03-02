The Hunting Public on the Most Important Turkey Call to Master

Sure, a lot of guys like to pop off with a lot of excited cutting sounds to get a turkey cranked up and gobbling. The problem is, these sounds often make a gobbler stand his ground as he waits on the hen (you) to come to him.

The plain yelp is a more subtle, contented sound that will put a gobbler at ease and bring him your way. Don’t overlook this sound! Just because he’s not gobbling doesn’t mean he’s not coming.