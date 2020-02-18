By Brodie Swisher

video

If you didn’t make it to this year’s NWTF Show, you missed out on an up-close look at the year’s best turkey hunting gear and accessories. The show presents a unique opportunity to see and demo just about everything related to turkey hunting. Our crew was at the show this year to bring you an inside look at the people and products that made this year’s event another huge success. In the video below you’ll see what we found while walking through the 2020 NWTF Show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the video below for a closer look at the 2020 NWTF Show…

Be sure to check out the products featured in the video above as you work on filling out your turkey gear this spring. The season will be here before you know it! In fact, some southern states will see the turkey opener kicking off in less than a month, with Florida leading the charge the first week of March.

The sport of turkey hunting continues to grow throughout much of the country as hunters realize the unique opportunity that comes with the sights and sounds of the spring turkey woods. It’s a hunt like no other. Don’t miss it! And be sure to take a newcomer with you to the turkey woods this year to pass on the rich heritage of turkey hunting in the spring.