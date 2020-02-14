2020 NWTF Show First Look

By Brodie Swisher

The 2020 NWTF show is officially underway in Nashville, TN! It’s the biggest turkey hunter’s rendezvous of the year, and it’s the perfect way to get hunters fired up for the upcoming spring season. This year’s show takes place Thursday through Saturday, offering good times and plenty to see and do for the whole family. The show has become somewhat of a reunion for turkey hunters each year as friends and family from across the country turn Nashville into Turkey Town during the annual event held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. The NWTF show is where you’ll find all things turkey hunting. From calls to decoys and everything in between, it’s all here at the NWTF show.

The realism built into turkey decoys these days is beyond impressive. They just seem to get better and better every year. That’s why decoys tend to grab our attention as much as any other gear each year. And when it comes to decoys, there’s a definite standout this year with the all-new Higdon TruBreeder and TruFeeder XS series decoys. These are motion turkey decoys with a very realistic action that is sure to catch a gobbler’s attention in the woods or field. As the names imply, the decoys present a breeding pair combination, as well as a single turkey in the feeding position. These decoys are definitely creating a lot of buzz at this year’s show and we look forward to checking them out further for an in-depth review and testing in the field.

There’s also plenty of great new calls from leaders in the game call business, like Hunter Specialties, Primos, Power Calls, Quaker Boy, Woodhaven, FoxPro, Field Proven Calls and more. The convention hall is filled with the non-stop sounds of turkey calls from every style of turkey call imaginable. Mouth calls, box calls, slate calls, tube calls, wingbone yelpers, gobble shakers and more – you’re going to find the call you’re looking for at this show.

The NWTF Grand National Calling Championships are a major part of NWTF’s annual meeting in Nashville. Here you’ll find the best turkey callers in the world. The first day of calling competition ended with Scott Ellis winning the Owl Hooting Championship. Other categories of the contest will continue over the course of the next several days as callers compete for the most prestigious title known to the turkey calling world.

Be sure to check back here, as well as our social media platforms, for all the latest on the 2020 NWTF Show.