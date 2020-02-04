TenPoint Crossbows Viper S400 First Look

by

We recently had the chance to lay hands on the new TenPoint Crossbows Viper S400 for a closer look at the feature-packed crossbow rig that’s shorter, quieter, and priced within reach of more crossbow shooters for 2020. In the video below, Justin Zarr of Bowhunting.com walks us through the hottest features and upgrades built into this new crossbow from TenPoint for 2020.

Check out the video below for a closer look at the TenPoint Crossbows Viper S400…

Meet the 2020 TenPoint Crossbows Viper S400

The Viper S400 is TenPoint’s shortest forward-draw crossbow ever produced. It’s a light-weight package that measures just 32-inches in length, yet delivers speeds up to 400 FPS. One of the best features built into this new crossbow is the all-new, revolutionary ACUslide silent cocking and safe de-cocking system. It was a long anticipated, and much needed addition to the crossbow line. The Viper S400 is a compact crossbow measuring a narrow 7.2-inches wide and is built with TenPoint’s best trigger system yet.

Specs on the TenPoint Crossbows Viper S400

Length (without foot stirrup) – 32″

Width Axle-to-Axle (uncocked/cocked) – 11″ / 7.2″

Power Stroke – 11″

Weight – 7.5 lbs.

Speed – 400 fps

Kinetic Energy – 132 FP KE (370 grain bolt)

Draw Style – Forward Draw

Cocking Style – ACUslide

Price – $1549.99

Safer Cocking & De-Cocking

The crew at TenPoint has answered the call for a better and safer cocking and de-cocking system in their crossbow lineup. For 2020, they’ve introduced what they’re calling the industry’s first silent cocking, safe de-cocking system. Their new design allows you to say goodbye to holding buttons, using straps, and losing control while de-cocking. Their new ACUslide is a safe and controlled crossbow de-cocking system that allows you to simply backwind the handle, stopping at any point without fear of damage, injury or losing control. It’s a really slick system that truly takes the TenPoint crossbow line to a new level in shooter-friendly use.

A Better Trigger

The Viper S400 features an upgraded trigger system to give shooters a cleaner shot than ever before. Gone are the days of being stuck with a hard and heavy crossbow trigger. Today’s crossbow trigger designs are more like custom rifle triggers. The Viper S400 features a 3.5 pound, 2-stage, zero-creep S1 trigger that delivers TenPoint’s most crisp, consistent break ever. The result – greater accuracy and tighter groups down range.

48% More Accurate

Developing a more accurate shooting system was much of the focus for the design process for the 2020 lineup of crossbows for TenPoint. The foundation for accuracy on the Viper S400 is the consistency built into the trigger box. The stainless steel latch design locks the trigger box at full draw. This relieves tension from the ACUslide unit, ensuring the trigger box is in the same location on each shot. The results they’ve found from this system are 48% increased down-range accuracy.

Be sure to check out the Viper S400, as well as the complete lineup of crossbows from TenPoint, at www.tenpointcrossbows.com.