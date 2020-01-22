by

The Spartan GoLive camera builds on Spartan’s popular Ghost Cam trail cam, but as the name implies, it now has the ability to go live on demand. It’s a fun and exciting way to keep track of things on the properties you hunt through live videos, with audio, being streamed right to your phone, in real time. Better yet, it has an internal battery system, allowing your camera’s GPS to work when your traditional batteries run out. If your camera is stolen, you can still track it down for recovery, even if the batteries have been removed.

Here’s a closer look at the Spartan GoLive camera in the video below…

The Spartan GoLive camera allows you to check in on your camera location and watch real-time video, with audio, on demand. It’s a slick concept that gives you the opportunity to take better inventory of the deer that are hanging out on the property you hunt.

Other specs on the camera include the company’s popular internal rechargeable battery system, as well as a GPS locator built in. It’s the camera that provides solid photo and video surveillance, combined with theft protection for when the bad guys encounter your camera.

The Spartan GoLive camera is expected to be available prior to the fall 2020 deer seasons. Check out Spartan’s complete lineup of product at www.spartancamera.com.