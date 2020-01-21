by

One of the more popular booths we came across at this year’s ATA show was the Big Shot Monster Video Wall booth. The Big Shot guys have put a new spin on the archery video simulator game and are taking things to a new level for 2020. Video simulators have been around for decades, allowing bowhunters to practice indoors at their local pro shop. Popularity of such equipment seemed to peak some years ago, and in a lot of shops, they have become a thing of the past. However, Big Shot targets has put a fresh spin on an old concept to deliver the Big Shot Monster Video Wall.

Check out the Big Shot Monster Video Wall in the video below…

While the company has a variety of size options available, the Monster Video Wall comes in at 9 foot tall and nearly 15 feet wide. It’s the perfect option for your club, pro shop or personal range.

The technology built into this system is impressive. It comes with everything including the new interactive True Score Vital system and an exclusive grunt call feature that allows you to grunt and stop any buck on video. You can even use it for your own personal trail cam videos.

As you might expect, this kind of technology doesn’t come cheap. The Monster Video Wall designed for clubs and pro shops rings up just shy of $16,000. However, personal-size options for your office or man cave are available as well, priced at $2999.

Give it a look at www.videotargets.com.