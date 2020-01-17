B3 Archery Exoskeletal Destrukt Broadhead

by

B3 Archery is one of the newer players in the archery and bowhunting game, but they’re not wasting any time in carving out their place with an impressive offering of broadheads for 2020. Following in their Exoskeletal line of broadheads, the company introduced two new broadheads for 2020 at this year’s ATA show – the Exoskeletal Destrukt fixed blade head and the Exoskeletal 3-blade mechanical.

Check out the latest broadheads from B3 Archery in the video below…

The company says their Exoskeletal line of broadheads are designed to be stronger than anything on the market with their patent-pending design and curved blades to cut faster and penetrate longer. The heads deliver quiet flight and field-tip accuracy out to longer distances.

The new Exoskeletal Destrukt is a 100-grain fixed blade head with a micro-steel design and a bone-smashing tip for greater devastation. It’s a 100% stainless steel head with razor-sharp curved blades that deliver maximum penetration and a 1 3/16″ cut. They are offered in a 3-pack, with a practice tip included and priced at $49.99.

The new 100 grain, 3-blade mechanical head was built using all-hardened 400 series steel. The head requires no 0-rings, washers or collars. It has a blade thickness of .032 stainless steel, and the blades are mounted on opposite sides, or planes, to produce even greater wound damage and hemorrhaging, with over 2 1/2 inches of cutting surface. They are crossbow approved and sell in a 3-pack for $49.99.

Be sure to check out these new broadheads, as well as the complete lineup of gear from B3 Archery, at www.b3archery.com.