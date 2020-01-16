by

New for 2020 from YETI is the V Series vacuum-sealed cooler. The best coolers in the business are now available in a retro look that’s a nice addition to any tailgate party or campfire cookout. They look slick, but also have all the ice-holding ability Yeti is known for. Check out the new Yeti V Series coolers in the video below…

The Yeti V Series cooler features a killer retro look. It’s built tough with a kitchen-grade stainless steel body that can take a beating, yet keep your goods cold. These coolers are built with the same quality and integrity Yeti is known for. In fact, the vacuum-sealed construction holds ice up to 60% longer than regular rotomolded/insulated coolers. It’s the best insulation that science allows.

Other features include a single-center stainless steel loop latch for quick and easy closure, as well as a leakproof, deep seal drain plug. The cooler is approximately 65 liter in capacity. It’s built to hold 65 pounds of ice (ice only) or 46 canned drinks on ice. On the outside, it measures 23 1/3″ x 17 3/8″ x 15 1/4″. On the inside, it’s 18 1/2″ x 13 1/4″ x 10 7/8″. The empty weight of the cooler is 35 pounds.

Great looks, cold goods, you can’t go wrong with this new series of coolers from Yeti. The cooler is priced at $800. Check it out at www.yeti.com.