Menu
Home » Bowhunting Blog » Yeti V Series Cooler

Yeti V Series Cooler

Jan 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment

New for 2020 from YETI is the V Series vacuum-sealed cooler. The best coolers in the business are now available in a retro look that’s a nice addition to any tailgate party or campfire cookout. They look slick, but also have all the ice-holding ability Yeti is known for. Check out the new Yeti V Series coolers in the video below…

 

The Yeti V Series cooler features a killer retro look. It’s built tough with a kitchen-grade stainless steel body that can take a beating, yet keep your goods cold. These coolers are built with the same quality and integrity Yeti is known for. In fact, the vacuum-sealed construction holds ice up to 60% longer than regular rotomolded/insulated coolers. It’s the best insulation that science allows.

Yeti V-Series-coolers

Meet the Yeti V Series Cooler

Other features include a single-center stainless steel loop latch for quick and easy closure, as well as a leakproof, deep seal drain plug. The cooler is approximately 65 liter in capacity. It’s built to hold 65 pounds of ice (ice only) or 46 canned drinks on ice. On the outside, it measures 23 1/3″ x 17 3/8″ x 15 1/4″. On the inside, it’s 18 1/2″ x 13 1/4″ x 10 7/8″. The empty weight of the cooler is 35 pounds.

Yeti-V-series-front

The single-loop latch makes cooler access quick and simple.

Great looks, cold goods, you can’t go wrong with this new series of coolers from Yeti. The cooler is priced at $800. Check it out at www.yeti.com.

Brodie Swisher

Brodie Swisher

Editorial Manager at Bowhunting.com
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
Brodie Swisher

Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)

Tagged: ,

Speak Your Mind

*