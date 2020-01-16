Most Talked About Products From The 2020 ATA Show

by

2020 is shaping up to be another great year for archery and hunting innovation. After walking the show floor for 3 days and looking at hundreds of new products, we’ve assembled our list of the most talked about new products from the 2020 ATA trade show.

PSE Nock On Edition Bows

Perhaps the biggest announcement made at the 2020 ATA Show, was that John Dudley and PSE have partnered up to unleash a Nock On series of bows. The first 2 Nock On Edition bows are the Carbon Air Stealth Mach 1 and the EVO NTN 33. The EVO NTN 33, has a brace height of 7 inches, an axle to axle of 33 inches, and weighs in at 4 ½ pounds. The draw length ranges between 26 and 31 ½ inches, and it has an IBO speed between 314 and 322 feet per second. The Nock On Carbon Air Stealth Mach 1 has a 6 and 1/8th inch brace height. It’s axle to axle is 32 and 1/8th inches long. The draw length ranges between 25 and 30 ½ inches, and the draw weight options range from 50 to 80 pounds. The IBO rating is between 324 and 332 feet per second, and thanks to carbon construction it weighs in at only 3.5 pounds. The EVO NTN 33 will come at a price point of $1199, and the Carbon Air Stealth Mach 1 is priced at $1699. Both bows will be available at your local PSE dealer in March 2020.

Scent Crusher – Rapid Mobile Shower

Scent Crusher unveiled a few new products at the 2020 ATA Show, but the one that created the most buzz is called the Rapid Mobile Shower. It was designed to deodorize you during the truck ride to your hunting spot, so all you need to do is strip down to your base layers, climb into the suit, plug it in to your cigarette lighter, and let it work its magic! Elastic around the wrists, ankles, and neck keep ozone inside the suit and a vent on the left shoulder releases the ozone out the driver’s side window as you’re driving. The Rapid Mobile Shower will be available this summer, and retails at $199.

Annihilator Broadheads

The Annihilator team set out to eliminate the surfaces which can cause broadheads to fly inconsistently, and in turn, created a rugged fixed-blade broadhead that flies just like a field point. By adding surface area to the broadhead with the back-scoop wedge, you will get an increase in penetration due to the displaced material being pushed away from the center mass of the arrow, thus reducing friction. The Annihilator is made of one solid piece of 4140 Alloy, which is one of the toughest steels available. A 3 pack of 100 grain heads is $54.99, and a 3 pack of 125 grain heads, comes in at $56.99. They are designed and manufactured in the USA, and are available directly through the Annihilator Broadheads website.

Kirsch Hunting – Bloodhound XTN

One of the most high-tech gadgets we came across was the Kirsch Hunting Bloodhound XTN. The nock is activated on the shot through a motion sensing inertia switch. It is designed to dislodge from the back of the arrow shaft and remain inside the animal as the rest of the arrow passes through. If you were to lose the blood trail from your animal, the unit’s handheld tracking device allows you to scan and track your nock from up to 400 yards away and can last up to 18 hours before needing to be recharged. The Bloodhound XTN nock weighs 95 grains, and the starter kit includes one live nock, 2 practice nocks, and the tracker for $299.

Stealth Cam – Fusion Cellular Camera

Stealth Cam ups their game for 2020 with the introduction of their all-new Fusion cellular camera. The biggest improvement of the new Fusion cell camera is its simplicity in setup. Setup is quick and easy without all the hassle of excessive buttons and menu options. Once the batteries are installed, all you have to do is scan the QR code on the inside of the camera, and pull up the Stealth Cam Command app on your phone. From there, all the settings can be updated and adjusted to your liking, without ever having to open the camera. It’s a 26 megapixel camera with an 80 foot range that is available for both AT&T and Verizon networks, and plans start at as little as $4 per month. The Stealth Cam Fusion has an MSRP of $149.99 and will be available in April 2020.

ScentLok OZ – NFuse Ozone Sprayer

This all-new scent-killing spray was designed to replace the typical field spray to save you time and money. Simply fill the NFuse Ozone Sprayer with tap water, plug it into the charger and let it sit for 60-90 seconds while the Ozone diffuses into the water. After that short wait, it’s ready to be applied. According to 3rd party laboratories, it’s been proven to kill up to 99.9 percent of odor causing bacteria. And even though it’s made by a hunting company, there are many other practical uses for it including; spraying down a food prep area, cleaning out a fishing livewell, and many others. And it even sprays upside down! It will be available this summer, and comes at a price of $129.99.

SpyPoint – Cell-Link Cellular Attachment

One of the hottest new products at this year’s show is the Cell-Link Attachment from Spypoint. Spypoint says it can turn any regular trail camera into a cellular camera. Using the SD card slot in your standard trail camera, you plug the Cell-Link in using the included SD card adapter and micro ribbon cable. Images are then sent directly from your trail camera to the Cell-Link, and then uploaded to Spypoint’s servers. Cellular plans are purchased directly through SpyPoint, and they are available in either Verizon or AT&T. The Cell-Link retails for $59.99 and will be available in April 2020.

Tethrd – Phantom Tree Saddle

One of the hottest booths at this year’s ATA show was the Tethrd tree saddle booth. It was buzzing each day of the show with attendees getting a closer look at the unique style of hunting that is changing the game for mobile deer hunters across the country. The Phantom tree saddle weighs in super light at just over 1 pound. When combined with the 3 pound Predator platform, it makes for the ultimate run-n-gun mobile hunting setup. It easily packs in your backpack, or can be worn as you walk in to your hunting area, much like when wearing a safety harness. Not only does the saddle keep you more flexible in the tree, but you’ll hunt more comfortably as well. The Tethrd Phantom tree saddle will start shipping out in February, and will be priced at $249.

Wartorn Archery – Spitfire Archery Trainer

The Spitfire Archery Trainer from Wartorn Archery had a lot of people talking at this year’s ATA show with its simple design built to make you a better archer. This shot trainer gives you direct feedback on how to improve your grip when shooting your bow. It has 2 laser engraved hash marks that will show whether or not you are torquing your bow at full draw. It also features a bubble level on top that gives feedback on your vertical axis. The draw length is fully adjustable and can be measured to fit your bows exact length. The Spitfire also has a threaded hole where you can mount a stabilizer to give it an even more realistic feel when practicing. The full package includes 3 different colored bubble levels, as well as a carrying case. It packs a hefty price tag of $169.99.

Out On A Limb – Shikar Climbing Sticks

Continuing with the trend of light-weight products made for mobile hunters, Out On A Limb has created a brand new, lightweight, customizable climbing stick called the Shikar. At only 24 ounces, the Shikar is the lightest climbing stick the industry has to offer, and when folded down, their profile is about an inch wide. The Shikar is offered with single or double step options. When folded, the double step sticks are 27 inches long, and the single step sticks are 23 inches in length. The steps are 17 ⅛” apart, support up to 300 lbs and are 100% made in america. They also feature a built-in aid attachment hole at the bottom of each stick for those looking to get some extra height from their setup. The Shikar climbing sticks are currently available at Out On A Limb’s website, and can be purchased for $90-$100 per stick depending on options.