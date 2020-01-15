Final Day to Register for the 2020 Lancaster Archery Classic

by

The 2020 Lancaster Archery Classic is almost here! It’s all happening next week at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA, and today is the last day to get signed up. It’s the East Coast’s largest indoor archery tournament, scheduled for Jan. 23-26, 2020. The Classic has been on a steady growth path each year, and this year is no exception. The crew at Lancaster Archery says it promises to be even bigger than last year’s record-setting tournament, which drew over 1,700 archers.

This year’s Classic has a ton of new features and even bigger money payouts. For starters, archers will compete for over $300,000 in cash and prizes, including over $160,000 in cash payouts, contingencies and over $20,000 in door prizes. The top prize will be a $20,000 payout to the Open Pro division champion.

Check out the video below for a closer look at what’s coming with the 2020 Lancaster Archery Classic event…

Bowhunting.com’s, Todd Graf and Justin Zarr, will be back at the Classic this year to participate in the Bowhunter Division as well as a meet-n-greet at the Bowhunting.com booth. Be sure to stop in and say hello and grab some Bowhunting.com swag.

A breakdown of this year’s divisions and payouts are as follows:

ALL PAYOUTS GUARANTEED (Including $20,000 for 1st Place Open Pro)

Open Pro – 1st $20,000, 2nd $7,500, 3rd $5,000, 4th $2,500, 5th $1,500, 6th $1,250, 7th $1,000, 8th $750, 9th thru 16th $500, 17th thru 32nd $350

– 1st $20,000, 2nd $7,500, 3rd $5,000, 4th $2,500, 5th $1,500, 6th $1,250, 7th $1,000, 8th $750, 9th thru 16th $500, 17th thru 32nd $350 Women’s Open Pro & Master’s Open Pro – 1st $4,000, 2nd $2,000, 3rd $1,250, 4th $1,000, 5th thru 8th $500

– 1st $4,000, 2nd $2,000, 3rd $1,250, 4th $1,000, 5th thru 8th $500 Men’s Open – 1st $4,000, 2nd $1,750, 3rd $1,000, 4th $750, 5th $600, 6th $475, 7th $375, 8th $300, 9th thru 16th $250, 17th thru 32nd $150

– 1st $4,000, 2nd $1,750, 3rd $1,000, 4th $750, 5th $600, 6th $475, 7th $375, 8th $300, 9th thru 16th $250, 17th thru 32nd $150 Women’s Open, Master’s Open, Senior Open & Bowhunter – 1st $1,250, 2nd $700, 3rd $450, 4th $250, 5th thru 8th $200, 9th thru 16th $150

– 1st $1,250, 2nd $700, 3rd $450, 4th $250, 5th thru 8th $200, 9th thru 16th $150 Youth Male Open – 1st $2,000, 2nd $1,000, 3rd $600, 4th $350, 5th thru 8th $250, 9th thru 16th $150

– 1st $2,000, 2nd $1,000, 3rd $600, 4th $350, 5th thru 8th $250, 9th thru 16th $150 Youth Female Open– 1st $1,000, 2nd $550, 3rd $350, 4th $250

RECURVE PAYOUTS INCREASED AGAIN FOR 2020! ($51,450 “Could be” the World’s Largest Recurve Indoor Payout!)

Men’s Recurve – 1st $8,000, 2nd $4,000, 3rd $2,000, 4th $800, 5th thru 8th $400, 9th thru 16th $250

– 1st $8,000, 2nd $4,000, 3rd $2,000, 4th $800, 5th thru 8th $400, 9th thru 16th $250 Women’s Recurve – 1st $4,000, 2nd $2,000, 3rd $1,000, 4th $500, 5th thru 8th $250

– 1st $4,000, 2nd $2,000, 3rd $1,000, 4th $500, 5th thru 8th $250 Men’s Barebow – 1st $8,000, 2nd $4,000, 3rd $2,000, 4th $800, 5th thru 8th $400, 9th thru 16th $250, 17th thru 32nd $150; Plus, custom LAS Classic Barebow trophies for the top three finishers

– 1st $8,000, 2nd $4,000, 3rd $2,000, 4th $800, 5th thru 8th $400, 9th thru 16th $250, 17th thru 32nd $150; Plus, custom LAS Classic Barebow trophies for the top three finishers Women’s Barebow – 1st $2,000, 2nd $1,000, 3rd $500, 4th $250; Plus, custom LAS Classic Barebow trophies for the top three finishers

– 1st $2,000, 2nd $1,000, 3rd $500, 4th $250; Plus, custom LAS Classic Barebow trophies for the top three finishers Youth Male Recurve & Youth Female Recurve – 1st $1,000, 2nd $550, 3rd $350, 4th $250

NEW FOR 2020! – MISSED CUT PAYOUT FLIGHTS (based on placement in Qualification Round; paid as an LAS Gift Card)

Open Pro 65-67; $350

65-67; $350 Women’s Open Pro & Master’s Open Pro 17-19; $250

17-19; $250 Men’s Open 65-67; $150, 96-98; $100, 128-130; $75, 160-162; $75, 192-194; $75

65-67; $150, 96-98; $100, 128-130; $75, 160-162; $75, 192-194; $75 Women’s Open, Master’s Open, Youth Male Open, Bowhunter, Men’s Recurve 33-35; $150, 65-67; $75

33-35; $150, 65-67; $75 Women’s Open Pro, Master’s Open Pro, Senior Open, Women’s Recurve, Women’s Barebow, Youth Female Open, Youth Male Recurve & Youth Female Recurve 17-19; $150

17-19; $150 Men’s Barebow 65-67; $150, 96-98; $100, 128-130; $75, 160-162; $75

Be sure to visit www.lancasterarchery.com to get registered for this exciting event!