Spypoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Trail Camera

The crew at Spypoint trail cameras is continuing to change the game in trail cam technology with their all-new Spypoint Link-Micro-S-LTE. The camera follows the company’s popular Link-Micro cellular camera introduced in 2019 that was priced under $150. This latest addition has some slick new features that’ll keep you in the game with even less human pressure on the areas you hunt.

Check out the Spypoint Link-Micro-S-LTE in the video below…

The Link-Micro-S-LTE delivers big time performance in a ultra-compact package. The design marries Spypoint’s patent-pending integrated solar panel with the included rechargeable lithium battery pack to deliver the most efficient power solution technology to the already space-saving Link-Micro design.

The Link-Micro-S-LTE offers the perfect balance of cellular technology and easy-to-use platform, that appeals to both tech-savvy hunters and new users of the technology.

One of the most impressive features of this new camera is that it includes the LIT-10 rechargeable battery pack that is charged by the integrated solar panel, saving hundreds of dollars in batteries and travel over the life of the product. You pretty much set it and forget it. The result? The human pressure you put on your hunting property becomes slim to none.

The Link-Micro-S-LTE is priced at $199 and will be available spring of 2020. Check it out at www.spypoint.com.