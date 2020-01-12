by

One of the most high-tech gadgets we came across during the ATA show was the Kirsch Hunting Bloodhound XTN (Xtreme Tracking Nock). This little jewel of a tool allows you to recover arrowed game like never before. It’s a lighted nock on steroids, built with tons of slick features to aid the bowhunter like nothing else.

Take a closer look at the the Kirsch Hunting Bloodhound Xtreme Tracking Nock in the video below…

The Kirsch Hunting Bloodhound XTN replaces your standard hunting nock and is activated upon the shot through an inertia switch that senses motion. It’s said to be 4 times brighter than the average lighted nock. The nock is designed to break free from the back of the arrow shaft as the arrow passes through the animal and remains with the animal as it runs off to aid in the tracking process.

At what point you lose the bloodtrail, the unit’s handheld tracking device allows you to scan and track up to six unique nocks through the device. The tracker can locate the nock from up to 400 yards away and lasts 18 hours before needing to be recharged. The battery will hold charge and last for up to a year in standby mode.

After recovery, the nock is deactivated via a magnate and then placed by on the charger for recharging in the charging cradle.

It's a pretty sophisticated game recovery system. But is it something you would actually use? Would you buy it?