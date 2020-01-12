by

It’s time for a recap of Round 2 of the daily top picks on gear at the 2020 ATA show. Todd, JZ, and P.J. have turned up the competition in their effort to out-do one another in coming up with the best gear of the day. Cool, useful and affordable gear – that’s what the guys are looking for. How’d they do on Day 2?

Take a look at what the guys came up with in Round 2 of the top picks from the 2020 ATA show in the video below…

As you can see in the video above, the push to come up with the best gear continues to grow among the guys. Here’s a look at what they found, and where you can find it as well.

JZ’s Top Picks – Scentlok OZ Nfuse – Designed to infuse ozone into water as a scent elimination spray for field application to your clothes, gear, or body. Buck Bomb Scrape Generator Strips – Mock scrapes are made quick and easy with these strips that continue to go to work for you at the scrape site, day after day.

Todd’s Top Picks – Skopt Blood Tracking Glasses – Glasses that help make blood on the ground stand out for easier blood trailing. Gator Gripp – The Gator Gripp allows you to haul your bow, crossbow, gun, weed-whacker, or anything else you might need on the handle bars of your bike, eBike, ATV, and more.

P.J.’s Top Picks – TRU Ball GO2 – The all-new, award-winning release with a variety of adjustments allowing you to shoot in whatever style you prefer, from index finger to pinky finger release. Wartorn Archery Spitfire Shot Execution Trainer – The Spitfire trainer was designed for the serious compound archer. It’s the only trainer designed to reveal issues you have with torquing the bow. It’s a solid device that’s built right and aids the archer from the hold, all the way to the shot.

Be sure to check out the items listed above for some great gear to add to your bowhunting tools this season.