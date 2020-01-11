by

One of the hottest booths at this year’s ATA show was the Tethrd tree saddle booth. It was buzzing each day of the show with attendees getting a closer look at the unique style of hunting that is changing the game for deer hunters across the country. The Bowhunting.com crew finally got a chance to slip in to the booth to talk with the Tethrd crew and take a closer look at the all-new Tethrd Phantom tree saddle.

Check out the video below…

The Phantom tree saddle weighs in super light at just over 1 pound. When combined with the 3 pound, Predator platform, it makes for the ultimate run-n-gun mobile hunting setup. It easily packs in your backpack, or can be worn as you walk in to your hunting area, much like when wearing a safety harness.

Despite what skeptics might think, the tree saddle actually increases your shooting opportunities, particularly since it pretty much eliminates blind spots. It’s light, compact and makes you more mobile than ever. Tree saddle fans say that not only does the saddle keep you more flexible in the tree, but you’ll hunt more comfortably as well.

The Tethrd Phantom tree saddle will start shipping out in February and will be priced at $249. Check out the complete line of tree saddle gear from Tethrd at www.tethrdnation.com.