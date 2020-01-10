LaCrosse Lodestar & Women’s Alpha Agility

by

LaCrosse adds to their extensive lineup of hunting boots for 2020 with the addition of their all-new LaCrosse Lodestar hiker and the LaCrosse Women’s Alpha Agility. The Lodestar continues on LaCrosse’s venture into premium hiker-style hunting boots for the hunter putting on the miles. The Women’s Alpha Agility delivers all the sneaker-shoe-like comfort its big brother, the Alpha Agility for men, quickly became known for.

Check these boots out in the video below…

LaCrosse Lodestar

The Lodestar was built with comfort and integrity from the ground up. It’s a leather, lace-up boot built on a hiker platform. It has a GORE TEX liner, Vibram outsole, Dura Fit rubber heel, Hex Guard rubber toe cap, and an integrated X-Shank shank system for rigid support and stability. The boots is priced at $220.

LaCrosse Women’s Alpha Agility

The Alpha Agility was a huge hit in 2019 and there was immediately a demand for a women’s version of the boot. For 2020, LaCrosse made it happen. The Women’s Alpha Agility is built for comfort with a snug and athletic fit to your foot in the lightest platform LaCrosse has ever made. It’s available in an un-insulated and 1200G version. The boot is priced at $130.

Be sure to keep up with all the latest from LaCrosse at www.lacrossefootwear.com.