If you’re looking to cut the bull from your deer calling routine, look no further than the Hunter Specialties No Bull Grunt Call. No bull – just perfect buck grunt sounds every time.

Check out the Hunter Specialties No Bull Grunt Call in the video below…

The Hunter Specialties No Bull Grunt Call was designed to simplify your calling routine and produce perfect dominant buck grunts and growls, as well as the snort wheeze. A detachable snort wheeze tube allows you to add extra realism to draw your buck in close. It makes perfect grunt sounds with plenty of volume, without blowing out or becoming distorted.

There’s no adjustments to change the sound on this call. No buttons to push. No bands to slide. No bull. Just perfect grunts, growls and snort wheezes. It features a soft rubber body to keep it quiet in your pack or hanging near your stand.

Check out the complete lineup of calls from Hunter Specialties at www.hunterspec.com.