ATA Show Round 1 Top Picks with Todd, JZ, and P.J.

by

The first day of the 2020 ATA show was a good one. We caught up with old friends, made some new ones, and checked out lots of great gear for the new year. As they’ve done in the past, Todd, Justin, and P.J. Reilly from Lancaster Archery got together at the end of the day to show off some of their favorite gear from the day.

Here’s a look at what the guys came up with on Day 1 in the video below…

As seen in the video above, the guys covered a variety of gear categories from stabilizers to deer tracking devices, and even bullet proof all-purpose tape.

Todd’s Picks – Scentlok BE:1 Reactor Vest Plus, Skull Hooker Turkey Fan holder, and ForJ Tape

P.J.’s Picks – Axcel Stabilizer and Dead Center Switch stabilizer quick disconnects.

Justin’s Picks – Kirsch Hunting Bloodhound XTN tracking device.

We want to hear from you. Who do you think came up with the best gear from Day 1? Which of these items would you like to try for yourself? Comment below and let us know what you think.

Check back for more from these guys as we bring you round 2 of the daily top picks from the 2020 ATA show.