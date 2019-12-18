Are you still finishing up those last minute gifts for Christmas? No worries. We've got you covered! Here's a look at some of the best stocking stuffers for hunters to help you get the shopping chores wrapped up this Christmas season. They are gifts that are sure to please any hunter on your list.
Lumenok Lighted Arrow Nocks ($29.99)
If you've got a bowhunter on your list, you can't go wrong with a pack of Lumenok lighted arrow nocks. These lighted nocks let you know where your arrow goes at the shot, giving you confidence in where you hit an animal. And you can pretty much say goodbye to lost arrows when you've got a lighted nock loaded. They're fun to watch in flight and look even better on video when you're filming your own hunts.
Scent-A-Way Max Field Kit ($24.99)
The convenient Scent-A-Way Max Field Kit has everything your hunter needs to reduce human odor in the field and avoid being detected by the game they seek. The kit includes odorless Field Spray, Field Wipes, Lip Balm and a Windicator to keep track of the wind direction.
Outdoor Edge RazorPro ($83.95)
This just might be the ultimate deer hunter's knife when it comes to the field dressing and butchering chores. It has a replacement razor-blade knife on one side, plus gutting blade on the other to open game like a zipper. It's incredibly sharp, super tough and allows for safe and easy replacement of the blade when you're ready for a fresh one. The gutting blade cuts underneath the skin without cutting hair, or piercing internal organs that can spoil fresh game meat. Both blades open and close independently with one hand and lock securely.
Costa Diego ($279)
Want to get the gift they'll use all year long? Check out the latest sunglasses from Costa. Hunters love Costa glasses for their performance, function and fit. The all-new Diego features an innovative vented spring hinge system to maximize airflow and enhance fit, plus sweat management channels that wick away moisture to cool and ensure all day comfort. The polarized 580 lenses provide 100% UV protection to keep you covered, whether you're in the field or on the water.
Lancaster Archery Supply Gift Card
Looking for the perfect gift card this season? A gift card from Lancaster Archery Supply is sure to give your hunter ample options for just what they need this next hunting season. And don't think it's limited to just archery supplies. They've pretty much got anything and everything you can imagine for hunting. And, they're the nation's leading archery shop to boot! Great guys, great service. The crew at Lancaster Archery Supply is hard to beat.
Honey Stinger Waffles and Energy Chews ($22.24 / $28.68)
The Honey Stinger Waffles just might be one of the greatest treestand snacks ever created. They are super slim, so they pack nice and easy in your pack or shirt pocket. They taste great, and are a much healthier option than the typical snack cakes often found in hunting camp. They are a thin layer of honey sandwiched between two thin waffles. They are the perfect boost to get you through a long morning in the deer stand or duck blind.
Honey Stinger also offers their Engergy Chews in a variety of tasty flavors to keep you in the game through long sits in the stand or hoofing it up the mountains. These chews are sweetened with organic honey and tapioca syrup to provide a natural and sustainable source of energy with multiple carbohydrate sources: glucose, fructose, maltose and sucrose.
GoPro Hero8 Black ($399)
The new GoPro Hero8 Black camera is turning a lot of heads this year as it pushes the limits of what an ultra-compact, weather resistant action camera is capable of. Not only is it small enough to easily stuff into a stocking, it packs nice and light for hunters and outdoorsmen as well. It's built to be rugged and waterproof, as well as super smooth in video quality with its HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization. It's honestly GoPro's best creation yet when it comes to a compact camera with tons of features to capture all the action.
Old Trapper Beef Jerky
Hunters love beef jerky. It's just the way it is. Every hunter's backpack, truck, or camp should be well stocked with beef jerky throughout hunting season. That's why it's the perfect gift for stuffing in the stocking. With over 50 years of experience, Old Trapper makes beef jerky the way it was meant to be. They use lean, high-quality meat, quality seasonings, and real wood-fired smoke. It's easy to grab on the way to the woods, and makes for a tasty way to pass the time in the treestand.
HME SD Card Holder ($14.99)
This is a great gift for the hunter that loves to run trail cameras on the properties he or she is hunting. It's designed to organize and protect all the SD cards that you pull and replace while scouting with trail cameras. It has 12 SD card slots and is made tough, with an ABS plastic hard shell.
Case Knives ($72.99)
Knives like grandpa use to carry in his pocket make the perfect stocking stuffer gift at Christmas. It's a knife that can be passed down from generation to generation, with countless memories and stories shared in between. Case Knives have been made in the USA since 1889, carefully crafted with the finest materials and twice tested for durability. The Case knife will be treasured by any special hunter in your life. They have a huge variety of options and models to please every hunter, with prices ranging from $15.99 to $394.99. The Burnt Amber Bone Trapper model shown here retails for $72.99.
HybridLight Headlamp ($27.95)
The HybridLight Headlamp is lightweight, comfortable and a great way to light up the trail on your way in and out of the woods. It's water resistant, rotates 120 degrees vertically, and the LED shines bright at 75 lumens. Better yet, you’ll get 30 hours of light on one full charge. It has a Micro USB port for rapid charging or you can simply use the portable solar panel for off-the-grid charging. The Headlamp measures 2.5” wide and weighs in at only 1.5 oz.
Pocket Shot 2.0 ($49.50)
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for the kids? The Pocket Shot 2.0 may be the perfect solution. Every stocking should include at least one fun and exciting, projectile launching gadget. And the Pocket Shot 2.0 fits the bill nicely. Kids of all ages will love taking turns with this uniquely designed slingshot.
Bowhunting.com & BHOD Swag
The Bowhunting.com store features a ton of cool gift options to help you stuff the stocking this Christmas. There's a variety of great gear to help your hunter best represent the #1 online bowhunting show - Bowhunt or Die. You'll find caps, T-shirts, hoodies, decals, and lots more.
