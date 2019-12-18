Best Stocking Stuffers for Hunters

Honey Stinger Waffles and Energy Chews ($22.24 / $28.68)

www.honeystinger.com

The Honey Stinger Waffles just might be one of the greatest treestand snacks ever created. They are super slim, so they pack nice and easy in your pack or shirt pocket. They taste great, and are a much healthier option than the typical snack cakes often found in hunting camp. They are a thin layer of honey sandwiched between two thin waffles. They are the perfect boost to get you through a long morning in the deer stand or duck blind.

Honey Stinger also offers their Engergy Chews in a variety of tasty flavors to keep you in the game through long sits in the stand or hoofing it up the mountains. These chews are sweetened with organic honey and tapioca syrup to provide a natural and sustainable source of energy with multiple carbohydrate sources: glucose, fructose, maltose and sucrose.