12 Gifts for Hunters to Buy on Black Friday

HSS Heated Muff-Pak ($59.99)

www.hssvest.com

The Heated Muff-Pak from Hunter Safety System is the perfect gift to help any hunter's hands stay warm and working well throughout the cold winter months in the treestand. It's a USB battery powered muff that warms up in just a couple minutes and stays warm for over 5 hours, depending on the battery used. With several zippered pockets on the front of this muff, it can be used to stash gear and gadgets, much like a fanny pack, when you want to go in ultra-light without the bulk of a large pack.