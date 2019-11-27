Hunting season and the holidays deliver the most exciting days of the year. And if you've got a hunter to buy for this holiday season, we're here to help. Here's a look at 12 Gifts for Hunters to Buy on Black Friday. Don't play around, and quit waiting until the last minute! Get the good stuff this season! The items mentioned below are sure to please any hunter on your gift list this season. They are tools designed to help hunters hunt safer, more comfortably, and with greater success.
HME Deluxe Field Dressing Kit ($79.99)
The HME 12 Piece Deluxe Field Dressing Kit is the perfect gift for any hunter that wants to tackle the field dressing and butchering chores on their own. It's got everything they'll need to field dress and butcher game, from field to table. From a gut hook knife, to a bone saw, and everything in between, this kit has your hunter covered.
Black Diamond Headlamp ($39.95)
Every hunter needs a good headlamp, or two, throughout the season. From knocking out chores in the dark before or after the hunt, lighting up your walk in to your stand, or following bloodtrails in the dark, the headlamp can be a hunters most used piece of equipment. Black Diamond’s full-featured waterproof headlamp is lighter, brighter, and smaller than most anything you’ll find. Their Spot325 features a more compact design and provides a powerful 325 lumens of light.
HSS Heated Muff-Pak ($59.99)
The Heated Muff-Pak from Hunter Safety System is the perfect gift to help any hunter's hands stay warm and working well throughout the cold winter months in the treestand. It's a USB battery powered muff that warms up in just a couple minutes and stays warm for over 5 hours, depending on the battery used. With several zippered pockets on the front of this muff, it can be used to stash gear and gadgets, much like a fanny pack, when you want to go in ultra-light without the bulk of a large pack.
Hunting Log Book ($40)
The older you get, the more you’ll enjoy the nostalgia of a written hunting journal. It’s a keepsake that you can pass down from generation to generation. That’s why it makes a perfect gift for Christmas. This leather hunting journal is made to go anywhere, looks sharp, and allows you to keep notes on any type of hunting you do.
Yeti Bucket ($89.97)
This ain't just another 5-gallon bucket! It's the tough-as-nails, beefed up, Yeti bucket with a storage caddy and watertight lid that makes for the perfect place to store and organize archery gear, shooting supplies, hunting gear, snacks, drinks and anything else that needs to be stored, yet easily accessed. The Yeti bucket also makes for the perfect dove stool in the field, or a seat in the deer blind or duck blind. There's tons of uses for this bombproof bucket from Yeti.
Garmin inReach Mini ($349.99)
The Garmin inReach Mini allows you to stay connected no matter where your hunt takes you. No cell signal? No problem, if you’re packing the Garmin inReach Mini Handheld GPS Satellite Communicator. This small, rugged, lightweight communicator enables two-way text messaging through the global Iridium satellite network (satellite subscription required).
Leatherman Free P2 ($119.95)
A Leatherman in the hunter’s pocket will be used every day. There are few things a Leatherman tool can’t fix. And now, the Leatherman has received an overhaul with a completely new design. It’s built for unmatched comfort, durability, and ease-of-use with 19 tools that are easily accessed with one hand, open smoothly, and click into place.
onX Mapping ($49.99 / $99.99)
No smartphone app has changed the game for hunters quite like onX. This mapping app easily turns your smartphone into the ultimate scouting and navigation tool for all your hunts, no matter where you are in the country. It’ll also show you property lines and landowner information. Every hunter needs to have this app on his or her phone.
FoodSaver Outdoorsman Vacuum Sealer ($79)
One of the greatest gifts you can give this season is one that’ll help your hunter as they put more wild game meat in the freezer. And a vacuum sealer is the perfect way to do just that. The FoodSaver Outdoorsman helps you make the most of your harvested fish and game, keeping it fresh up to 5X longer.
MyCharge Lantern and Power Bank ($59.99)
This little device can be worth its weight in gold when you find yourself in a pinch and need to power your mobile device. It’s got tons of power to keep you charged up while in the treestand but works equally well as a super-bright lantern for lighting up bloodtrails after the shot. Best yet, it’s palm-sized so it’ll easily fit in a shirt or pant pocket, or tucked away in your pack.
Alaska Guide Creations Bino Harness ($95)
A quality binocular harness makes wearing your binos much more comfortable and protects your optics at the same time. The guys at Alaska Guide Creations make one of the best options you’ll find anywhere with their Kodiak C.U.B. harness. It’s small and compact yet packs plenty of features.
LaCrosse Alpha Agility ($130)
LaCrosse continues to make great boots even better year after year. Such is the case with their new Alpha Agility boot. The comfort built into this boot is second to none. It's like a comfortable tennis shoe built into a boot. It's built with hand-laid premium, natural rubber over insulating neoprene for durability, flexibility and complete waterproof protection. You'll find a comfortable, secure fit to keep your foot in place while on the move, with comfort that'll be hard to beat in a hunting boot. These make the perfect gift for any hunter.
