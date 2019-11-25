by

The Age This Buck entry for November comes from Ohio. It’s a beefy, battle-scarred buck that took quite the blow to his left ear as he battled it out with other bucks during the 2018 rut. He’s a survivor, and he showed back up on the trail camera again in 2019.

Photos above and below give a good look at the buck cruising for does as the 2o19 November rut cranked up. He seems to be doing well and holding his own. Below is a broadside look at the old warrior as he slips by the Stealth Cam.

Age This Buck

What do you think? How old is this broken-eared Ohio buck? Comment below for a chance to win some great Bowhunting.com gear.

Results from October’s Age This Doe

With bowhunters across the country vying for the top spot in our Trophy Doe Contest, we mixed things up in October with an Age This Doe entry. If you didn’t see the photo before, here it is below…

After encountering this old, Tennessee nanny doe for a number of years now, we’re calling her a 5 year old. We’ve yet to have an encounter with her in bow range during the 2019 year, but when we do, arrows will be sent. And we just might have her aged to see how old she truly is.

What did you guess for the age of this doe?