Hoyt fans around the country are excited for the release of the Hoyt bow lineup for 2020. Believing that compound bows aren’t a one-size-fits-all concept, Hoyt unleashes 3 new series of bows to meet the demands of every archer and bowhunter. Hoyt says their new Alpha Series delivers their shortest premier hunting bows ever. The line is designed for tight spaces and greater maneuverability, whether you’re in the treestand, ground blind, or hoofing it up the mountain. The Ultra Series was built for the open country hunter or where shots may be stretched out to greater distances. It’s a longer axle-to-axle bow with a broader string angle and lengthened brace height for greater accuracy at longer distances. As the name implies, the Turbo Series was built to please the need for speed. Hard-hitting knockdown power and extra speed are the foundations for the Turbo Series. The bow features a lower brace height and a beefed up cam system to maximize speed and kinetic energy.

We’ll break down bows from across the lineup in the days ahead. Today we want to give you a closer look at two bows from the Alpha Series – The RX-4 Alpha and the Axius Alpha compound bows. Take a closer look at these bows in the Hoyt RX-4 Alpha & Axius Alpha bow review below…

Bow Features of the Alpha Series

There’s plenty of great new features built into the Hoyt lineup for 2020. From the shortest axle to axle length yet, to a new cam system, and everything in between, the Alpha series was built for bowhunters. Here’s a look at some of the hottest new features in this series.

The New ZTR Cam

The 2020 Alpha bows come with a newly refined cam system. It’s a 3rd generation in the ZT cam series, built for bowhunting with a smoother draw, harder back wall for a more solid anchor point and deadly quiet on the shot. Hoyt says it’s the smoothest and quietest cam they’ve ever offered.

The ZTR is available in two cam sizes to optimize energy and efficiency, and the smooth and simple modular adjustment makes setting up to your perfect draw length easier than ever.

Integrated Mounting System

A more solid and fool-proof arrow rest mount was at the forefront of the design with the Integrated Mounting System. It is machined directly into the riser, allowing compatible rests to be clamped directly to the machined dovetail. This gives a mounting design that physically cannot rotate and is twice as secure as standard Berger Button mounted rests.

Adjustable Grip System

Say goodbye to a one-size-fits-all grip system when you put your hand to the grip on a new Alpha Series bow. Hoyt’s all-new grip system was designed to adjust left and right, laterally, for ultimate tuning and center shot alignment based on the different hand shapes and pressure points of individual shooters.

Specs on the Hoyt RX-4 Alpha

Speed – 342 fps

Axle-to-Axle – 29 1/2″

Brace Height – 6 1/8″

Weight – 3.9 lbs.

Price – $1699

Specs on the Hoyt Axius Alpha

Speed – 342 fps

Axle-to-Axle – 29 1/2″

Brace Height – 6 1/8″

Weight – 4.3 lbs.

Price $1199

See more on the 2020 lineup of bows from Hoyt at www.hoyt.com.