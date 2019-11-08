by

Bowtech releases their all-new 2020 Bowtech Revolt compound bow today, and they’re calling it the smoothest, most reliably accurate hunting bow ever built. The Revolt name comes from Bowtech’s call for archers and bowhunters to revolt from everything that’s held them back from achieving success in the woods, or on the target line. Take a closer at all the latest in this 2020 Bowtech Revolt bow review.

Coming off an award-winning year in bow technology and performance for 2019, Bowtech shows no sign of stopping with game-changing design built into their bows for 2020. Their latest offering was built to be smooth drawing, dead-silent and wicked fast – all built into a nice and compact 30″ platform for greater mobility in the woods this season.

Take a closer look at the breakdown of this new bow in this 2020 Bowtech Revolt Bow Review with our friends at Lancaster Archery…

Specs on the Bowtech Revolt

Axle-to-Axle – 30″

Brace Height – 7.25″

Speed – 335 fps

Draw Lengths – 26″-31″

Draw Weights – 50, 60, & 70 lbs.

Weight – 4.4 lbs.

Price – $1199

Deadlock Cam System

Few bow manufacturers have stepped outside the box in bow design like Bowtech. It’s evident in their Deadlock Cam System. Better arrow flight and user-friendly maintenance are at the heart of this concept. Say goodbye to the yoked 2-track cam system. This new, 3-track yokeless cam design delivers a new approach in cam technology. You simply move the cams left or right on the axles with a turn of a screw to position all energy directly behind your arrow. Once in place, you lock it down for what Bowtech calls permanent, repeatable accuracy shot after shot. It’s the only cam built to specifically “lock in” accuracy.

Deadlock Pocket

The Deadlock limb pockets were designed to ensure that every component in the entire bow structure works as one of the most rigid, accuracy-producing platforms possible. It’s a rock solid pocket system with Allen screws on both sides of the pocket to lock the limbs into the pockets. No shifting. No unwanted movement.

Clutch Performance Grip

A better grip design comes standard with the Revolt’s Clutch Performance Grip. The company says it’s their most comfortable grip ever produced. Beyond the comfort, the grip was designed to reduce torque with a low-profile concept. This is not an add-on, aftermarket grip. The Clutch grip comes standard. However you can also purchase the Clutch Control Grip separately for a different feel. Both grips are available in 4 color options.

See all the latest from Bowtech, including their 2020 lineup of bows, at www.bowtecharchery.com.