In the spirit of Bowhunting.com’s Trophy Doe Contest, we switch things up this month from our normal Age This Buck post to bring you an Age This Doe entry. We’re seeing some hefty does being entered from across the country in our Trophy Doe Contest, but the doe featured below could easily find its place at the top if she meets her maker before the contest runs out.

She’s got a long-noggin’and a gut like a horse. She’s as wise as any buck on the farm and will pick you out while you sit 30 feet up in a treestand. This Tennessee nanny has managed to dodge hunters so far, but she is on the hit list for 2019.

Age This Doe

How old is this big Tennessee doe? Be sure to comment below with your best guess for a chance to win some great prizes from the Bowhunting.com crew.

Age This Buck Winner for September

We want to wraps things up with a look back at our Age This Buck entry for September and announce a winner for the correct guess on age. If you missed it, here’s a look at the buck we featured…

The buck is one that Matt Miller has acquired a few photos of over the last year. Matt says the buck is just 3.5 years old in the photo. He’s off to a great start and shows tons of potential. Will Matt give him a pass in the 2019/2020 season or drop the string? I guess we’ll have to see when the time comes.

A big thanks to everyone that commented with their best guess, we had a total of 111 guesses, with 58 of them being the correct answer (3.5 years old).

The winner of this month’s “Age This Buck” contest is….Cade Heffernan….Congrats to Cade! Send your shipping info to info@bowhunting.com and we’ll send you some brand new BHOD swag!

Be sure to comment below and give us your best guess for this month’s Age This Doe entry for a chance to win some great Bowhunting.com swag.