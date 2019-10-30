2020 Elite KURE Bow Review with LAS

by

Elite Archery has released their 2020 lineup and front and center is the all-new Elite KURE compound bow. It’s being touted as the most adjustable compound bow the company has ever created. The KURE was designed to be adaptable to you – no matter what arrows, rest, or broadhead you decide to use. P.J. Reilly, from Lancaster Archery, spent some time with the Elite Archery crew for a closer look at the all-new KURE bow. Here’s a look at what he found with this latest option from Elite.

Watch the video on the new Elite KURE from our friends at Lancaster Archery here…

Specs on the 2020 Elite KURE Bow

Axle to Axle – 31″

Speed – 335 FPS

Weight – 4.6 lbs.

Let-Off – 90%

Price – $1099

A More Adaptable and Tunable Bow

As mentioned in the video above, the KURE was designed to be the true cure for the common bow tuning problems. Tuning this bow will be more user friendly than ever before for guys setting things up on their own. It’s also going to give greater options to bow technicians in the pro shop as they set up the bow for a buyer. There’s a ton of adjustability built into this bow.

How is Tuning Made So Easy

S.E.T. (Simplified Exact Tuning) Technology built into the new KURE enables micro-adjustments to the cam attitude at the limb pocket to achieve perfect arrow and broadhead flight. Paired with Elite’s new Vibe X limb dampeners – the KURE delivers a smooth, quiet and shock-free shot.

ASYM Tri-Track Cam Sysem

One of the hottest things about this new bow is the super slick cam system. The all-new Elite ASYM Tri-Track Cams with Versa Mod System rotating modules has Elite’s famous high let off and smooth draw cycle, but now with the ability to adjust draw length, cable stops, and limb stops. All this without the need for a bow press.

Be sure to give the new Elite KURE bow a closer look at www.elitearchery.com.